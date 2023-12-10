PETALING JAYA, Dec 10 — A team from the Selangor Police Contingent Forensics Unit went to the family residence of the deceased autistic child Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin, at Apartment Idaman, Damansara Damai here today to collect samples to assist in the child’s murder investigation.

The team together with three other policemen in plain clothes were seen arriving at around 4.20 pm carrying a black box to the apartment on the second floor of the residential block.

Before that, Zayn Rayyan’s parents, Zaim Ikhwan and Ismanira Abdul Manaf, were also seen arriving at the apartment area before the police team entered their residence.

After nearly 45 minutes in the family’s house, the three police officers in plain clothes were seen leaving the residential block with two of them carrying four brown paper bags believed to contain samples, while the forensics team carried a black box.

The forensic team was seen leaving the area at 5 pm in a four-wheel drive vehicle while the three policemen also left the area shortly afterwards using a separate vehicle.

Meanwhile, Selangor Police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan when contacted by Bernama confirmed that the police had taken samples from the family’s home but refused to comment further.

Meanwhile, Hussein said the police recorded the statements of 28 more individuals today to assist with investigations, taking the total number of those questioned so far to 48.

Zayn Rayyan, 6, was reported missing at noon on Tuesday in Damansara Damai before he was found dead near a stream located about 200 metres from his residence. — Bernama