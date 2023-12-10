JASIN, Dec 10 — Four health clinics (KK) in the Asahan state constituency have had their facilities and amenities repaired and upgraded with an allocation of about RM1.4 million from the federal government through the Ministry of Health (MoH) this year.

Asahan state assemblyman Datuk Fairul Nizam Roslan said the four health clinics are the Selandar KK, Bukit Senggeh KK, Batang Melaka KK and Nyalas KK.

“For example, the Selandar KK air-conditioning problem had been going on for two years and we managed to solve it with the allocation. In addition, we also set up emergency and pharmacy spaces at the Bukit Senggah KK and Nyalas KK, which previously did not have such services,” he told reporters after officiating the Selandar Nephcare Dialysis Centre here today.

He said the dialysis service would give added value to patients with kidney failures, especially those living far from urban areas, to get healthcare services.

Meanwhile, Fairul, who is also the Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Communications Committee chairman, said that in conjunction with the Visit Melaka Year 2024 (TMM2024), the committee planned to turn the Asahan constituency into an eco-tourism centre to boost the people’s economy.

He said there are three nature tourism products in the area, such as Bukit Batu Lebah, Bukit Gapis, which is better known as Gunung Melaka, and the Gunung Ledang Waterfall in Asahan.

“In addition, there are many homestays here for those who like natural environments. The area also offers traditional and village food as well as durian and pomelo plantations, which can become tourist attractions,” he said. — Bernama