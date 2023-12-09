KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim wants consistent and dynamic collaborative efforts between Malaysia, through the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim), and the International Islamic Fiqh Academy (IIFA) at the international level to continue.

The prime minister said this is particularly in efforts to organise future seminars, research and educational programmes.

“This effort is in line with the goal of Malaysia Madani, among others, to draw synergies from various backgrounds to analyse religious matters with genuine understanding, balance and appreciation of socio-cultural aspects based on the Quran and the Sunnah,” he said in a social media post today.

In the same note, Anwar shared photos of a visit by IIFA secretary-general Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Koutoub Mustapha Sano at his office yesterday, with Jakim director-general Datuk Hakimah Mohd Yusoff also present.

During the meeting, the prime minister also expressed appreciation for Koutoub’s initiatives to raise women’s status through knowledge cultivation and systematic study systems in several Muslim countries.

“I also shared the aspect of educational assistance to Palestine, which was well received by Dr Koutoub,” he said. — Bernama

