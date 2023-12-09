KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — Marking his first year in office, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said his government is starting to see some success in its efforts to fight systemic corruption.

Anwar reiterated his commitment to end corruption, saying it is the main pillar of his government based on the Madani concept, which he has described to incorporate the values of sustainability, prosperity, innovation, respect, trust, and compassion.

“In the Madani government, governance is the main focus and because of that the fight against corruption must continue.

“There is indeed some success and among the important benchmarks are the leaders; a year has passed and there has been no objection or disclosure of any misconduct among leaders,” Anwar told reporters at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium where a carnival-like atmosphere can be felt as massive crowds visit 102 government agency booths and exhibitions to commemorate the Madani government’s first anniversary.

The PM was also asked about the appointment of five new members to the Special Committee on Corruption, and replied that the work is ongoing.

The committee’s new members are Dewan Negara Speaker Tan Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, Paya Besar MP Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah from Umno, Batang Lupar MP Mohd Shafizan Kepli from Gabungan Parti Sarawak, Tawau MP Lo Su Fui from Gagasan Rakyat Sabah, and Bentong MP Young Syefura Othman from DAP.

All five are expected to serve for three years from October 9 this year to October 8, 2026.

The bipartisan committee of seven members comprise lawmakers from both the Lower and Upper Houses of Parliament.

Of the seven committee members, two are still within their period of appointment — Senator Nasir Hashim from and Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Abdul Karim from PKR.