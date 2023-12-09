KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — The government is looking to work with companies experienced with hackers in efforts to tighten cybersecurity after a data breach in the Social Security Organisation (Socso).

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today vowed to improve cybersecurity in Malaysia in line with global trends to digitise official and commercial affairs that also places confidential personal information at risk of online thieves and manipulation.

“We will continue to strengthen the cybersecurity measures and there is also a decision by the National Security Council and the Malaysia Communications and Multimedia Commission to forge relations with companies that are able to curb these attacks,” Anwar told reporters at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, the venue of the Madani government’s first year anniversary celebration that will last till tomorrow.

Socso confirmed yesterday that its systems, database and website was breached since December 2 after a hacker group crowed about its infiltration on an online forum.

Advertisement

The hackers also posted some sample data containing personal information, including full names, identification card number, phone number, salaries, business name and blood type, and a video recording of Socso members in a meeting discussing their breach on YouTube that has since been taken down.

Socso gave an assurance that the breach will not affect its ability to provide its services to contributors, employers and the public.

Advertisement