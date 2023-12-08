PETALING JAYA, Dec 8 — There were no signs of old injuries due to abuse found on the body of autistic boy Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin, according to Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan.

He therefore refuted claims by some parties that Zayn Rayyan was a victim of abuse.

“No signs of abuse were found on the victim’s body. The parents of this child have taken good care of him. Speculations that he was abused are incorrect. The public is advised not to make baseless statements that could disrupt the police investigation and the family’s sensitivity,” he said to reporters when met at Apartment Idaman here today.

After being reported missing on Tuesday noon in Damansara Damai, the six-year-old child was found dead in a stream near his residence the following day, about 200 metres from his apartment block in Idaman Apartment, Damansara Damai.

Following a post-mortem conducted at Sungai Buloh Hospital yesterday, Zayn Rayyan’s death is being investigated as a murder case.

Hussein added that 50 police personnel are involved in the task force set up to investigate the case.

While acknowledging that the police currently have very limited information for the investigation, Hussein assured that the police will do their best until the perpetrator of the case is apprehended.

“So far, we have recorded some statements and have sent some evidence to the Chemistry Department. The fingerprint results and the results of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) testing will be obtained in the next two to three days,” he said.

Furthermore, Hussein said that they would expand the radius of the investigation area along the stream where the child was found. He also said that they have flown drones in the area this afternoon to map and identify potential rat routes that could be used to enter and exit the area.

“The police are also gathering information on this case from house to house. There are 18 blocks in this apartment complex, housing 2,484 units, and so far, we have completed interviews with residents in three blocks, and it will be continued until all are completed,” he said.

When asked if the police would use the database of child sexual offenders developed by the Ministry of Women, Family, and Community Development in the investigation, Hussein stated that they are currently collaborating with the police’s database to identify suspects. — Bernama