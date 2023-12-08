KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — The public is advised to refrain from commenting on the murder of autistic child Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin, whose body was found in Damansara Damai, Petaling Jaya, on Tuesday.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said police had detected inappropriate comments on TikTok regarding the investigation into the case.

“The case is still under investigation by police and such comments not only create public anxiety but also disturb the emotions of a family grieving over the loss of a beloved child.

“We ask the public to give space to police to complete the investigation and track down the suspect,” he said in a statement today.

Since yesterday a screenshot uploaded on TikTok has gone viral showing the condition of Zayn Rayyan’s body when it was found by residents who helped in the search for the victim.

Zayn Rayyan was reported missing on Tuesday afternoon and his body was found at about 10pm on Wednesday in a stream some 200 metres from his house at Idaman Apartment in Damansara Damai.

After getting the post-mortem results, police classified Zayn Rayyan’s case as murder.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said yesterday that the six-year-old boy was believed to have been murdered elsewhere before his body was dumped there. — Bernama