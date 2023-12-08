KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — The area where autistic child Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin’s body was found was in a remote and secluded area that is not generally known to the Idaman Apartment residents in Damansara Damai.

Utusan Malaysia reported the apartment’s Joint Management Body (JMB) as saying that the area surrounded by secondary jungles, is also not monitored by close circuit television (CCTV) cameras as it was outside of its supervision.

Idaman Apartment JMB supervisor Nor Haizam Hidir told the Malay daily that the route to the location where the six-year-old’s body was found may only be known to some residents who live in Block R of the apartment.

He was reported saying that the particular area is rarely visited by residents unless for cultivating plants or vegetables.

Advertisement

Nor Haizam said in the entire apartment there are four CCTV cameras placed at the entrances and exits, which include the prayer room (surau), JMB hall and office areas.

He said police have yet to request footage from the four CCTVs.

“However, the block where Zayn Rayyan family resides is not equipped with any CCTVs.

Advertisement

“We are also not sure if the area where Zayn Rayyan was found is under private or government-owned land,” he was quoted saying.

Idaman Apartment in Damansara Damai, Petaling Jaya, has more than 2,000 residential units where 70 per cent are occupied by locals.

Idaman Apartment JMB’s management and finance executive Norasreta Ibrahim was reported saying there are plans to add more CCTVs.

“Previously, there was only a motorcycle theft and house burglary in the apartments.

“This is the first time a major case like this has happened here,” she said.

Norasreta said the JMB will take immediate steps to improve the CCTV system for the resident’s safety which consists of 2,484 units, including 21 ground shop units covering the entire Idaman Apartments.

On Tuesday, Zayn Rayyan was reported missing after he failed to return from school. His mother made a public plea on social media followed by a police report.

A search and rescue (SAR) operation was later mounted by the authorities around the apartment area before Zayn Rayyan’s remains were found on Wednesday night.

Yesterday, Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan confirmed that Zayn Rayyan’s cause of death was murder.

Post-mortem results showed the six-year-old boy had died within 48 hours before his body was found in a stream near Idaman Apartment.