PETALING JAYA, Dec 8 — The investigation team in the murder case of six-year-old autistic boy Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin, is using a drone in the stream and bush areas behind Block R of Apartment Idaman, Damansara Damai here to look for leads.

A Bernama observation at the location found the special team was seen arriving at the incident location at about 5pm before flying a drone to identify the entrance and exit route used by the suspect to dispose of the child’s body.

Besides that, the investigation team is also seen patrolling around the area where the body was found and interviewing some residents here.

Meanwhile, despite the uncertain weather conditions, the location of the incident continued to be the focus of the media who gathered since this morning to report the latest developments regarding the heartbreaking murder case.

This morning, Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Mohd Fakhrudin Abd Hamid also inspected the area and said he had taken a second statement from the parents yesterday, apart from the statement of the babysitter and the first person who found Zayn Rayyan’s body.

The police are investigating the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code after the autopsy found that there were injuries on the victim’s neck and body, believed to be related to criminal acts.

The boy’s body was found lying near the stream which is located about 200 metres from his residential block, in Apartment Idaman, Damansara Damai, here last Wednesday. — Bernama

