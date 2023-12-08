KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 ― The Sessions Court here today fixed five days starting April 22 next year to hear the case of Kijal Assemblyman Senator Datuk Razali Idris on a charge of making a speech of a seditious nature at the launch of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) election machinery for the Kemaman parliamentary by-election.

He was alleged to have made insulting remarks by stating that the judiciary was being controlled by the government.

Razali, 57, who is Bersatu Information chief, was charged with uttering the alleged seditious words at Padang Astaka Chukai, Kemaman in Terengganu, between 9.30pm and 11.30pm last November 10.

Judge N. Priscilla Hemamalini fixed April 22 to 26 for the hearing when the case came up for mention today.

Earlier, lawyer Hasshahari Johari Mawi, representing Razali, informed the court that the defence had received documents related to the case from the prosecution and requested the court to set the hearing date.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurilya Ellyna Nor Azmal confirmed that the document had been submitted to the defence.

Last November 24, Razali, who is Terengganu Tourism, Culture, Environment and Climate Change Committee chairman, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He was charged under Section 4 (1) (b) of the Sedition Act 1948 and can be punished under Section 4 (1) of the same law act which provides a fine of up to RM5,000 or imprisonment for up to three years or both, if convicted. ― Bernama