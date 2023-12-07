PUTRAJAYA, Dec 7 — The Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) is offering 24,500 places at polytechnics, community colleges and Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM), in conjunction with the Madani Government One Year Anniversary Programme, scheduled to take place at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium grounds from December 8 to 10.

The ministry, in a statement today, said that it involves 24,000 places, through direct offers for diploma and certificate programmes at selected polytechnics and community colleges, while another 500 places in five undergraduate programmes at UiTM are for applicants mainly from the B40 group.

It said that graduates and students of higher educational institutions (HEIs) who are interested in enhancing their marketability are invited to visit the MoHE booth, to find out about the various career enhancement courses offered under the Global Outsourcing Talent Programme for Competency Certification.

“We are also expecting visitors, especially students and school leavers, seeking information on higher level education services, through UPUOnline by the Student Admission Division of the Higher Education Department,” it said.

The National Higher Education Corporation (PTPTN) has also opened a counter to provide information on higher education financing services and products, and offers a discount of up to 15 per cent to borrowers who wish to make repayments.

The ‘Genggam Ijazah Tanpa Ke Universiti’ programme, on the other hand, provides information and guidance on the Accreditation of Prior Experiential Learning (APEL) and Lifelong Learning (PSH), managed by the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA).

The MoHE also hosts various exhibitions showcasing the innovation and research achievements of Malaysia’s higher education sector, as well as two mobile health buses from UiTM and Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM).

“Visitors can get free consultations and treatment from the health experts on duty,” said the ministry.

Recently, Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, said that a total of 102 government services will be available under one roof, in conjunction with the Madani Government One Year Anniversary programme. — Bernama