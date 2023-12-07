KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek yesterday reportedly said that her ministry will be introducing seven domains to the 2027 School Curriculum.

The domains, which are personal development, communication, responsibility, digital fluency, diverse literacy, thinking skills and lifelong learning, are expected to produce people with balanced lives, the New Straits Times quoted her as saying.

“The focus of learning and character formation in various disciplines will also be adapted to each level starting from preschool level up until the upper secondary education level, involving Form Four and Five students,” she was reported as saying at the School Curriculum Professional Discussion 2027 programme.

The domains are in consideration of the school curriculum elements and six framework pillars of the Standard Secondary School Curriculum (KSSM) and Standard Primary School Curriculum (KSSR), she said.

Teachers will be able to focus on students in line with their maturity levels, level of schooling and need for rearranging the curriculum, she reportedly added.

Primary school education will be divided into three levels and will provide pupils with entertaining learning experiences to ensure that they are interested in formal learning as a motivation to go to school, she said.

At the secondary school level, she also said that Form 1 to Form 3 students will explore different fields of knowledge to realise their interests and potential in a way that develops character and talent.

“Upper Secondary Education, involving Form 4 and 5 pupils, will create a path in the field they want to pursue at the higher education level.

“The focus of learning and character building in various disciplines will also be deeper and broader. Pupils are also introduced to work experience through apprenticeships,” she was quoted as saying.

She said that the preschool curriculum will focus on creating students who can confidently socialise and communicate while having a love for learning and problem-solving.

The 2027 School Curriculum will also strengthen classroom-based assessments, she added.

“This assessment aims to identify student strengths and weaknesses and how teaching and learning can be modified to improve student mastery.

“The teacher will evaluate the learning process that the students go through holistically to help them improve their ability and potential in the given task. The focus is no longer on task results alone.

“This way, the teaching and learning process will be more flexible, fun and meaningful for teachers and students,” she said.

The 2027 School Curriculum will be implemented in stages, beginning with Year 1 and Form 1 in 2027 while it will begin in 2026 for preschool students, she said.

“However, the elements in this new curriculum will be thoroughly discussed, debated, detailed, and reviewed through the Future Education Tour Program and targeted engagement sessions in the near future,” she added.