KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) today urged the government to establish more Sekolah Bimbingan Jalinan Kasih (SBJK) to provide undocumented children in the country with access to education and a brighter future.

The next step would be to allow them to pursue higher education, Suhakam’s commissioner of children Professor Datuk Noor Aziah Mohd Awal said in a news conference after the launch of a policy brief titled “Realising the Rights of Education for Refugee and Stateless Children in Malaysia” here.

“The Education Ministry has SBJK. We hope that it can be expanded so these undocumented children can have a better future and can end up in universities and secondly recognise the alternative schools,” she said.

Noor Aziah said there is currently only one SBJK in the entire country.

