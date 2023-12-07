KOTA KINABALU, Dec 7 — All Malaysians, especially in Sabah, should have faith in and give time to the unity government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to solve their problems according to the government’s list of priorities to ensure the overall well-being of the people and the country.

Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk Mustapha Sakmud, who is also Sepanggar Member of Parliament, said Anwar’s unity government has demonstrated its commitment to resolving the many issues in the country, particularly the issue of poverty.

Personally, he said he sees Anwar as the first Prime Minister who appears serious and sincere in accelerating the development of the country, especially in Sabah.

“This does not mean that I am disregarding the efforts of the previous governments or Prime Ministers, but we can see the results of the efforts made by the unity government, especially in honouring the rights (of Sabah and Sarawak) under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“We know that the people are facing problems, but we need to give time to the Prime Minister to address these problems according to priorities, especially poverty and infrastructure-related issues in the country, especially in Sabah and Sarawak,” he told Bernama here.

Mustapha said this in response to Anwar’s remark during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ulu Padas Hydroelectric Dam in Tenom today, calling for the implementation of projects for the people in Sabah, including the water and electricity supply project and Sabah Pan Borneo Highway project, to be expedited with no more excuses for delays.

Meanwhile, United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO) vice-president Datuk Wong Thien Fook, said Sabahans should express gratitude to Anwar for his efforts and transparency in implementing Sabah’s rights under the MA63.

He noted that Anwar was able to address several MA63 issues in just a year compared to previous governments which failed to walk the talk.

“This is a positive thing that deserves praise. During previous administrations, the MA63 issue has often been brought up for discussions, but year after year, still no implementation.

“Today, we hear that the Prime Minister wants development in Sabah to be implemented with no more excuses for delays. This proves that the unity government genuinely wants to develop Sabah. We don’t want Sabah to be left behind in terms of development,” he added.

Another community leader and chairman of Kampung Kopungit Village Development and Security Committee Mohd Rizal Mahatin, on the other hand, called on the villagers to support the government’s efforts to eradicate poverty in the country.

In fact, he said the villagers, especially those in the hardcore poor category, should seize the opportunities provided by the government, such as entrepreneurship programmes, to improve their economic status.

“Government’s programmes have proven to be successful, and I hope the villagers seize these opportunities so that the Prime Minister’s goal of eradicating poverty can be achieved,” he said.

On the development of the Ulu Padas Hydroelectric Dam in Tenom, Kemabong Native chief Emot Kandau could not help but express gratitude to Hajiji and Anwar’s Madani Government for expediting the project.

“Kemabong has been having issues with water and electricity supply. Thank you, Madani government!” he said.

Emot, 63, who has been living in the area since birth, also hoped that the next generations will never have to go through this problem, and would enjoy a more comfortable life. — Bernama