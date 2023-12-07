LABUAN, Dec 7 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived today for a half-day working visit to Labuan.

The special aircraft carrying the prime minister landed at the Labuan Airport at 3.55pm and was accompanied by Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Mohd Noor.

Upon arrival, the prime minister was greeted by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, Member of Parliament for Labuan Datuk Suhaili And Rahman, Senator Datuk Seri Anifah Aman and Labuan Corporation chief executive officer Rithuan Ismail.

Anwar is scheduled to attend a meet-and-greet session with hardcore poor households, and later attend the Majlis Ramah Mesra at the Financial Park Convention Hall.

The prime minister is also scheduled to attend the Labuan Executive Committee Planning Meeting and attend dinner with government heads at the Labuan Dorsett Grand Hotel before departing to Kuala Lumpur.

This is Anwar’s first visit to Labuan since he was appointed as prime minister in November last year. — Bernama

