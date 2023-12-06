KOTA KINABALU, Dec 6 — Sabah’s strategic location along the China Maritime Silk Road route offers numerous advantages which include its rich natural resources, favourable climate, and the multilingual skills of its people.

These factors make Sabah uniquely positioned to integrate with countries of diverse linguistic, cultural and customary backgrounds, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Jeffrey Kitingan.

Speaking at the High-Quality One Belt One Road or New Silk Road Cooperation Forum here yesterday, the agriculture, fisheries and food industry minister pointed out that by skilfully leveraging these advantages, Sabah is poised to become a vital logistics hub and a key player in the China Maritime Silk Road route.

This will contribute to the growth of both Asean and the BIMP-EAGA region. The opportunities presented at the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, held in Beijing on 18 October 2023, mark the 10th anniversary of the BRI and offer significant potential for Sabah’s future development, he stressed.

According to Jeffrey, Sabah is endowed with rich and diverse resources on land, sea, and in the air.

“Our sectors of agriculture, fisheries, food industry, solar and green energy, oil and gas, tourism, social, education and culture present attractive investment opportunities. These sectors are particularly appealing for Chinese investors known for their advanced technology, expertise and resources.

“In the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry, there are significant investment opportunities, especially in paddy and pig farming. We are focused on achieving self sufficiency and enhancing food security. Our ministry welcomes high-impact investors with proprietary technology and resources,” he added.

Jeffrey also said that the Sabah Government is committed to facilitating and supporting high-impact investors and aims to mobilise its micro, small and medium enterprises which make up over 95 per cent of Sabah’s business establishments.

This includes engaging with fresh graduates, youth, smallholders, farmers and entrepreneurs, he said, adding that the state government’s goal is to collaborate with these investors in creating a China-Sabah community of shared destiny.

This, Jeffrey said, aligns with the latest developments and opportunities under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

“Our collaborative efforts are focused on creating employment opportunities and fostering sustainable economic growth in the state,” he said.

He also said that the opening of the Sabah Kibing Solar New Materials (M) Sdn Bhd’s multi-billion ringgit solar glass manufacturing facility is a significant investment by China’s Kibing Group.

Located at the Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park (KKIP), it boasts an annual production capacity of 440,000 tonnes of solar glass and this positions Sabah as a key player in Malaysia’s solar glass manufacturing industry.

The facility is also a major contributor to the renewable energy sector, creating jobs for 1,300 people, with over 80 per cent of the workforce being Sabahan residents, said Jeffrey.

This development, he stressed, is a testament to China’s advanced technology, not just in manufacturing but also in building and infrastructure.

Many modern and green high-rise buildings in Sabah, including the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC), the tallest building on Borneo Island, the 56-storey Jesselton Twin Tower, and Coral Bay, a 460-unit luxury condominium within Sutera Harbour Resort, were built using the skills, technology and expertise of Chinese construction companies. These projects highlight China’s significant contribution to Sabah’s architectural landscape, said Jeffrey.

According to him, the state Government is committed to welcoming more high-impact investors from China and other developed countries as they are crucial for Sabah’s economic growth and sustainable development.

“We are dedicated to making Sabah an appealing destination for investment. Our focus is on facilitating rapid economic growth and ensuring sustainable development in the state,” he said.

He added that with the official launch of the POIC deep sea port in Lahad Datu, Sabah’s cargo handling capabilities have expanded and cargo can now be unloaded not just at Sepanggar port in Kota Kinabalu, but also in Lahad Datu.

“This is a significant development as POIC has forged a strategic partnership with China’s Shandong Port Overseas Development Group. This collaboration connects Sabah’s industrial park to 313 shipping routes worldwide, including 173 international and 113 regional routes.

“We must leverage this opportunity to enhance trade and attract more shipping lines. Utilising the Maritime Silk Route from China and Asean countries through the deep Lombok Makassar Strait is key.

“To achieve this, we plan to implement attractive, business-friendly shipping policies. These initiatives will optimise our new capabilities and capitalise on our strategic location,” he said.

He expressed hope that the presence of distinguished BRI experts and scholars from China, Singapore, Malaysia, and other countries will enrich the forum as their expertise is invaluable.

“I urge all participants to engage actively in discussions and deliberations of their presentations. It is important to put forward notable and excellent ideas. We seek practical approaches, constructive suggestions and actionable recommendations. These inputs are crucial for the Sabah Government.

“We aim to use this knowledge to enhance Sabah’s role in co-building a community of shared destiny with China and Malaysia. This collaboration is key to our mutual development and prosperity,” he said. — Borneo Post Online