IPOH, Dec 6 — The Perak government has increased the area of Permanent Forest Reserve (HSK) by 2,680.11 hectares compared to 2022, bringing the total area as of November 2023 to 988,700.88 hectares.

Perak Science, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Teh Kok Lim said it was a step to deal with the issue of “climate change action” in line with the initiatives outlined in Perak Sejahtera 2030.

“The area of this Permanent Forest Reserve is 96.4 per cent of the forested areas in Perak and makes Perak the state with the highest percentage of Permanent Forest Reserve area in Peninsular Malaysia with a total of 47 per cent,” he said.

Teh (PH-Aulong) said this when winding up the debate on the Supply Enactment Bill 2024 and the Development Fund Proposal 2024 at the Perak State Legislative Assembly sitting at Bangunan Perak Darul Ridzuan, here today.

He said among other initiatives implemented by the state government was to realise the Malaysian Greening Programme agenda through the 10 Million Tree Planting Campaign in Perak where until last month, a total of 6.9 million trees with an area of 16,260 hectares had been successfully planted throughout the state.

“This success was achieved as a result of the implementation of various tree planting programmes including the Communication, Education, Participating and Awareness (CEPA) programme by the Perak State Forestry Department together with local authorities (PBT), other government agencies, statutory bodies, government-related companies (GLC), non-government bodies, students and the public,” he said.

He said the area of the Royal Belum State Park which successfully achieved the prestigious accreditation of Conservation Assured |Tiger Standard (CA|TS) was also increased from 117,500 hectares to 128,271.69 hectares and the management of the addition of the area will be carried out more comprehensively so that the ecosystem can be effectively restored.

In the meantime, he said the state government is trying to overcome the conflict between humans and wild animals which is caused by loss of habitat by organising a dialogue session by assemblymen with the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) with village heads or resident representatives to together play a role in reducing the issue.

According to him, cooperation from agencies responsible for farm animals such as cows, goats or buffaloes also need to provide advisory services to farmers to confine livestock and install good fences in gardens or barns to deal with wildlife disturbances, especially livestock attacks by wild animals such as tigers and panthers.

“Councils or residents’ associations also need to take appropriate action for the management of abandoned land so that it does not become a bush that becomes a hiding place or habitat for wildlife, especially wild boars and macaques,” he said.

The sitting continues tomorrow. — Bernama