IPOH, Dec 6 — The Perak government is taking proactive measures to address the issue of smoking in public places, the State Legislative Assembly sitting was told today.

State Human Resources, Health, Indian Community Affairs and National Integration Committee chairman, A. Sivanesan said this was evident with an increase in the number of enforcement activities, issuance of notices and compounds as of September this year, compared to 2022.

According to him, 2,603 enforcement operations were conducted in 2022, compared to 2,274 operations from January to September this year.

“As of September this year, 8,465 notices under Section 32B of the Food Act 1983 have been issued, compared to 5,222 notices issued last year.

Advertisement

“A total of RM1,305,500 in compound payments was collected last year, while RM2,114,750 was collected between January and September 2023,” he said during the question and answer session.

He said this in reply to a question from Najihatussalehah Ahmad (PN-Bota) regarding the enforcement measures implemented by the state government to address the issue of smoking in public places in Perak.

Meanwhile, Sivanesan said various measures have been implemented to address the smoking habit, especially among adolescents.

Advertisement

He said the measures included carrying out enforcement activities, making announcements about places declared as no-smoking areas to the general public on a regular basis, as well as conducting awareness campaigns.

“A total of 108 advocacy programmes have been carried out in Perak, including in IPTA (public institutions of higher learning), schools, mosques, shopping malls, as well as at government department and community levels, involving participation of 14,737 individuals,” he said. — Bernama