ALOR SETAR, Dec 5 — One temporary relief centre was opened in the Padang Terap district early this morning to house 31 flood evacuees from 11 families.

Kedah Civil Defence Force (APM) Disaster Management Secretariat Division head Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain said the centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tualak was opened at 12.01am.

“Continuous heavy rain from 7pm in the district caused several houses in Kampung Labi, Mukim Tualak to be flooded.

“The weather now is bright and it has stopped raining. The floodwaters have also receded and some of the evacuees at the centre have returned home to clean their premises,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama

