KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — There has been an increase in the number of sexual harassment complaints lodged by men through Social Support Centres (PSSS), said Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Aiman Athirah Sabu.

She said her ministry received a total of 1,486 complaints of sexual harassment via PSSS throughout the 14 series of the KPWKM@Advocacy Anti-Sexual Harassment Roadshow.

“Of the total, 411 cases (27.7 per cent) involved male victims,” she said in reply to Senator Datuk Husain Awang’s question about the KPWKM@Advocacy Anti-Sexual Harassment programme’s effectiveness during the question and answer session at Dewan Negara today.

According to Aiman Athirah, based on feedback, 97.6 per cent of participants showed an increase in sexual harassment knowledge and understanding.

“The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry has implemented 14 series of the KPWKM@Advocacy Anti-Sexual Harassment Roadshow involving 19,423 participants from various walks of life,” she said.

In addition, Aiman Athirah said a number of advocacy programmes were held with private companies and non-governmental organisations to raise awareness of sexual harassment at their respective premises.

“A total of 54 advocacy programmes involving 9,354 participants were implemented in collaboration with various parties, including the Congress of Unions of Employees in Public and Civil Services and the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health,” she said. — Bernama

