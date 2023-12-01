KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) aims to have over 8,000 units of Armed Forces Family Housing (RKAT) to be completed by 2025.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari said, so far, 4,700 RKAT housing units have been completed in stages.

He said housing was one of the ministry’s main focus in caring for the welfare and comfort of army personnel.

“This is one of the aspects we stress on so that our defence personnel can have (the) comfort (of owning a house),” he said as a guest on RTM’s Selamat Pagi Malaysia programme aired on TV1 today in conjunction with the Madani Government One Year Anniversary Programme.

Adly said that besides RKAT, housing projects under the One Member One House (SASaR) programme are also being developed.

He said 3,500 SASaR housing units are being constructed in Sungai Besi while 7,000 more are being built at the Wardieburn Camp, here, and in Genting Klang by 2026 and 2027.

“Looking at the size of these SASaR houses, which measure 1,000 sq ft, the price is around RM150,000 in Kuala Lumpur. It is the ministry’s priority to ensure the welfare of army personnel is well taken care of,” he said.

On the welfare of pensionable and non-pensionable army veterans, Adly said the ministry emphasises five aspects, including focusing on welfare, health, housing and education.

“The ministry used to focus on pensionable veterans but this time even the non-pensionable veterans also get subsistence assistance.

“So far, the 23,000 subsistence assistance recipients comprise pensionable and non-pensionable veterans. This assistance will help ease their financial burden,” he said. — Bernama