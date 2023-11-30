SHAH ALAM, Nov 30 — The Selangor government has identified several lots for the redevelopment of federal civil servant quarters, said Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Amirudin said one method proposed was to develop the quarters in stages in collaboration with the private sector.

“There were some issues regarding the (status) of the land previously, but I have found some solutions on how the government can develop the land with private sector cooperation.

“The locations identified include Section 8 in Shah Alam and several locations in every district in the state. If we do not have time to implement (the redevelopment process) this year, we will coordinate it during the (state) budget next year,” he told reporters after the State Civil Servant Assembly here today.

Amirudin added that the Selangor government also plans to increase the number of state civil servant quarters due to their considerable number. — Bernama

