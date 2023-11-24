SHAH ALAM, Nov 24 — The Selangor state legislative assembly today approved a motion for the appointment of members of 10 new Select Committees (SC).

The appointments were for the District and Land Office SC (JP-Padat); Local Authority SC (JP-PBT); Agencies, Statutory Bodies and Subsidiaries SC (JP-Abas); Standing Regulations SC; Rights and Freedom of the House SC; as well as the Special Select Committee on Competence, Accountability and Transparency (Selcat).

Additionally, the Special SC for House Management; Special SC on Climate Change, Welfare, Health, Education, Family Development, Religion, Women and Well-Being (JPK-Sejahtera) and the Public Accounts Committee which will be chaired by Opposition leader Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

All the motions were presented by Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Earlier, the state assembly sitting turned chaotic when 22 opposition assemblymen staged a walkout after they were displeased over the list of candidates selected to sit in the committees.

Selangor state assembly speaker Lau Weng San said the select committees will function as a check and balance mechanism for the state government in addressing public issues which will enhance the democratic process.

Commenting on the selection of committee members, Lau said he welcomed suggestions from the government and opposition bloc but the final decision would rest with him.

“The issue raised by the opposition was why the names given by them were changed as some assemblymen sit in more than two select committees. So we made the necessary adjustments but those replaced were from the same bloc,” he told reporters after the assembly sitting.

The sitting was adjourned until a date to be announced later. — Bernama