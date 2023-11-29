GEORGE TOWN, Nov 29 — Two Bangladeshi construction workers who were injured in an incident where a logistics warehouse under construction had collapsed in Batu Maung, Bayan Lepas last night were reported to be in critical condition at Penang Hospital.

State Youth, Sports and Health Committee chairman Daniel Gooi said the two men, who are in their 20s and 30s, were under the supervision of the medical team at the hospital’s Orthopaedic and Surgery Department.

“Doctors at HPP said the two men are still receiving further and intensive treatment from the medical team at the hospital,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

It is understood that the two men suffered serious injuries almost all over their bodies.

Meanwhile, a Bernama check found that some Bangladeshi nationals were waiting at the Forensic Medicine Department.

The incident has claimed the lives of three Bangladeshi workers so far. Two of them were found dead at the scene, another died on his way to hospital.

The current number of victims still missing stands at four, said to be pinned under the rubble where a building under construction had collapsed at about 9.58pm yesterday.

The search and rescue (SAR) operation is still ongoing with cooperation from other agencies including the police and Malaysian Civil Defence Force. — Bernama