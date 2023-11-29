SEREMBAN, Nov 29 — The Negeri Sembilan government is optimistic about attracting RM7 billion worth of investments this year, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

He said the state recorded a positive investment performance of RM1.95 billion for the second quarter of this year, a 24 per cent increase from the second quarter of 2022 which recorded RM1.48 billion.

“Of the total investment approved by the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) in Negeri Sembilan, as much as RM0.38 billion came from foreign investments while RM1.57 billion was from local investments.

“The state is also projecting an additional investment of another RM5 billion for this year and will record an estimated investment record amounting to RM7 billion,” he told reporters after chairing the state executive council meeting here today.

Aminuddin said that in line with the state’s development agenda, the first phase of the Malaysia Vision Valley (MVV) 2.0 is being carried out at Parcel A, Nilai, with land works and basic infrastructure being developed.

He said the Hamilton City development, with an expected gross development value (GDV) of over RM900 million, started in 2021 and is likely to be completed in 2027.

Meanwhile, a 307.561-hectare (ha) industrial park in Parcel B, Labu, near Techpark @ Enstek is in the process of submission and approval of a planning permission application. The industrial park is expected to have a GDV of up to RM2.8 billion.

Aminuddin said that following the success of XME Business Park in Nilai Impian, the developer will expand the industrial area to develop XME 2, 3 and 4, involving an area of 53.4ha, with an estimated GDV of RM950 million.

“Most importantly, the influx of investors in this state will create more job opportunities, we are one of the states with the lowest number of unemployment, and this influx of investors is expected to benefit the people of Negeri Sembilan for the years ahead,” he said. — Bernama