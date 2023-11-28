KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 ― Malaysia’s total trade for October 2023 amounted to RM239.5 billion (Sept 2023: RM224.4 billion), with exports and imports of RM126.2 billion and RM113.3 billion, respectively, Statistics Department Malaysia (DoSM) said.

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said exports for October decreased by 4.4 per cent, or RM5.8 billion, versus the same month a year ago.

“Exports were lower from most states such as Johor (-RM2.4 billion), Sarawak (-RM1.9 billion), Sabah (-RM1.5 billion), Melaka (-RM495.0 million), Negeri Sembilan (-RM328.9 million), Labuan (-RM241.6 million), Kuala Lumpur (-RM196.3 million) and Perlis (-RM12.7 million).

Advertisement

“However, exports increased in Kedah by RM745.2 million, Selangor (RM478.6 million), Terengganu (RM281.5 million), Pahang (RM94.2 million), Penang (RM67.3 million), Perak (RM60.6 million) and Kelantan (RM23.3 million),” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Penang remained the top exporter with a 30.9 per cent share, followed by Johor (20.9 per cent), Selangor (18.2 per cent), Sarawak (7.9 per cent) and Kuala Lumpur (4.3 per cent).

Imports fell marginally by 0.2 per cent, or RM193.1 million, in October 2023 compared with the same month in 2022.

Advertisement

The decrease was due to lower imports in most states such as Johor (-RM4.3 billion), Penang (-RM1.9 billion), Kedah (-RM1.2 billion), Melaka (-RM487.2 million), Sarawak (-RM64.5 million) and Kelantan (-RM5.3 million).

Imports, however, rose in Kuala Lumpur by RM2.9 billion, Selangor (RM2.2 billion), Negeri Sembilan (RM1.4 billion), Pahang (RM743.5 million), Perak (RM328.2 million), Labuan (RM304.3 million), Sabah (RM229.3 million), Terengganu (RM99.3 million) and Perlis (RM7.9 million).

Selangor continued to dominate Malaysia’s imports at 25.9 per cent, followed by Johor (24.3 per cent), Penang (19.2 per cent), Kuala Lumpur (8.2 per cent) and Kedah (5.5 per cent), the statement said. ― Bernama