KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni today said that a total of nine monkeypox (mpox) cases were detected in Malaysia.

The virus was detected in three states with Kuala Lumpur having the highest number of cases with six.

“From July 2023 to date, there have been nine cases of monkeypox reported in Malaysia.

“The first and second cases were reported in Kuala Lumpur in July. The third and fourth cases were reported in October. Five cases in November. The fifth was detected in Sarawak ... the sixth, seventh, eighth, and ninth case occurred in Kuala Lumpur,” he said in the Dewan Rakyat during the Minister’s Question Time.

Lukanisman said the nine cases involved one foreigner and the rest were Malaysians.

He was responding to Jerai MP Sabri Azit, who asked about preventive measures to ensure mpox that has been reported in Malaysia, will not spread like Covid-19 virus.

Mpox is a type of infection that occurs through close contact with individuals who have symptoms and signs of mpox infection.

Lukanisman said several preventive measures are being taken by the Ministry of Health (MoH).

“Therefore, the preventive and control measures taken by MoH to prevent the transmission of mpox include monitoring at all international entry points of the country in collaboration with the Malaysian immigration department for early detection of the entry of mpox cases.

“For admission of higher education students in Malaysia from countries that has reported mpox cases or mpox endemic countries, the students are required to self-monitor the symptoms and signs of mpox infection for 21 days. If any symptoms are found they will be directed to seek immediate treatment at a nearby health facility.

“For travellers arriving at international borders, if an individual is detected with obvious signs of a rash on the face or hands, the individual will be immediately referred to the healthcare officer for further examination. If they are suspected of having mpox infection, they will be immediately referred to the hospital for further treatment,” he said.

The symptoms for mpox are fever along with maculopapular rash on the face, palms, soles, genitalia, conjunctiva and cornea.