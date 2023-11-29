KOTA KINABALU, Nov 29 — The Sabah government welcomes the decision by the United Kingdom to change its travel advisory for British Nationals travelling to the state, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

Hajiji, who is also the State Security Council chairman, said it shows that Sabah is a safe place to visit and to do business, while hoping more British nationals will visit the Land Below The WInd.

“Following the latest security assessment by the the Malaysian Security Council, Home Ministry and the Sabah Government, the Royal Malaysia Police Force has given its assurance that the level of security in Sabah remains under control.

“Curfew orders have been lifted. Sabah is a safe place to visit and to do business,” he said in a statement today, adding that more than 150,000 foreign tourists have visited Sabah’s east coast from January to September this year.

The Chief Minister hopes other countries which have issued travel advisories will take the cue from the UK government’s decision.

The British High Commission in Malaysia in a statement said the update is the result of a rigorous review by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and represents the first major change to the UK’s travel advice for Sabah since 2013. — Bernama

