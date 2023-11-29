KOTA KINABALU, Nov 29 — The fulfilment of all Sabah rights as enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) is still under discussion and negotiation for implementation by the MA63 Implementation Action Council (MTPMA63), the Sabah State Assembly was told today.

Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan said the process of discussion, negotiation, and implementation involves several stages, including legal aspects, financial administration, organisational structure, and other matters.

Among the rights of Sabah reinstated so far were the amendments to Articles 1(2) and 160(2) of the Federal Constitution; the empowerment regarding licensing and deep-sea fishing to the Sabah government; the transfer of power over the administration of Sipadan Island and Ligitan Island to Sabah government; the transfer of gas supply regulatory power to Sabah; the recognition of Sabah Works Department as technical department under AP182; and the appointment of Sabah representative as Inland Revenue Board member, he said.

“The transfer of regulatory power over electricity supply to the Sabah government is also slated to be implemented by Jan 3 next year,” he said in reply to Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob (GRS-Sindumin) on the status of Sabah rights as enshrined in MA63 during Question Time.

Advertisement

Nizam said that the Sabah government is continuing discussions on the implementation of a special grant from the federal government under Articles 112C and 112D of the Federal Constitution, and the state government’s stance on the claim remains unchanged.

“The special grant is being sought based on the formula stipulated under Section 2(1), Part IV, Tenth Schedule of the Federal Constitution, which is 40 per cent of the net revenue obtained by the Federal government from Sabah,” he added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Shahelmey Yahya, when responding to a question from Datuk Seri Yong Teck Lee (GRS-Appointed) on the delay in the restoration work of the railway line in Beaufort-Tenom, said that the issue was contractual in nature.

Advertisement

“Initially, the Sabah Works Ministry and State Railway Department had planned to carry out the restoration work promptly through emergency works funding according to existing regulations.

“However, the department was later advised not to proceed due to the contractual obligations still in force for the upgrading contract,” he said.

Subsequently, he said the Railway Department submitted a restoration work proposal totalling RM4.7 million to the Ministry of Transport in December 2022 and it was approved on August 15 this year. — Bernama