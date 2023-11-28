CHUKAI, Nov 28 — The member of Parliament for Bentong, Young Syefura Othman said she is living proof that DAP is not a racist and anti-Islamic party, as claimed by the opposition.

The DAP Wanita vice-chief who is more affectionately known as Rara said throughout her 10 years with the party, she is still a Malay Muslim and wears a hijab, despite being in a party that is alleged to be a communist, traitorous and racist party.

“We respect Islam as the religion of the Federation, we respect the rights of the Malays, even I myself am a Malay. I don’t want to let my party oppress the rights of the Malays? I don’t want to let my party oppress my own religion?

“We respect the Malay Rulers” she said when appearing as a panelist in the Talk on Common Points in Strengthening Unity in conjunction with the Kemaman by-election campaign, here, today.

The by-election which is set for voting day, this Saturday saw Barisan Nasional candidate Tan Sri Gen (R) Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor facing Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar representing PAS.

Young who is also a member of the DAP central executive committee asked the voters to make a wise choice by rejecting racist politics and those that play with religious sentiments.

Meanwhile, Umno secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki who was also a panelist in the programme assured that the unity government formed with the cooperation of DAP among others will not compromise on all matters enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

He said this was among the agreements with all the parties reached before the formation of the unity government.

“We (Umno) met that night and made a difficult decision, but we finally agreed to comply with the order of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong (for the formation of a unity government) on the condition... not the Agong’s condition but any party that wants to form a government unity.

“That is to say, don’t belittle Islam as the Federal Religion, don’t underestimate it, don’t talk about it in terms of policies, principles, conduct, conversation, don’t ever hurt the feelings of Muslims.

“Secondly, the privileges of the Malays, bumiputeras, cannot be compromised, what is in the Constitution must be respected, the institution of the Malay Rulers must be defended as well as the Malay language as the national language,” he said. — Bernama