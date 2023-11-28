CHUKAI, Nov 28 ― The Kemaman parliamentary by-election is quite unique because the early voting process today would only involve three voters.

The spouses of the military personnel will cast their ballots at the Kijal police station, here, which would be open from 8am to noon.

All 387 Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and six Armed Forces personnel eligible for early voting have cast their votes by post.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Mazli Mazlan said the instruction was issued to all personnel involved to change from early voting to voting by post to ensure focus on rescue works during the flood season.

The Meteorological Department has forecast rain in the morning until evening.

The Kemaman by-election will see a direct fight between Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate, former Chief of Defence Force Gen (Rtd) Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor and Terengganu Menter Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar of PAS.

The Election Commission (EC) has set December 2 as polling day for the Kemaman by-election, which needs to be held following the decision of the Terengganu Election Court on September 26 to nullify the victory of PAS candidate Che Alias Hamid in the 15th general election (GE15). ― Bernama