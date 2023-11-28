KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim described the appointment of five members of the Special Committee on Corruption today as a manifestation of the Madani government’s continued efforts to fight corruption in the country.

He also expressed hope that the newly appointed members, who will serve for three years effective October 9 until October 8, 2026, will carry out their duties with fairness, humility and impartiality.

“I believe that the committee members will continue to serve with virtue in carrying out their task in stamping out corruption,” he posted on his official Facebook page today.

Anwar had presented the appointment letters to Dewan Negara Speaker Tan Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar as commitee chairman, Paya Besar MP Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah, Batang Lupar MP Mohd Shafizan Kepli, Tawau MP Lo Su Fui and Bentong MP Young Syefura Othman at the Parliament building here, witnessed by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki.

Advertisement

Dewan Negara Speaker’s Office announced in a statement today that all five members were appointed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong with the role of advising the prime minister on the various aspects related to corruption in the country and to inspect the MACC Annual Report. — Bernama