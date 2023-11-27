KUALA TERENGGANU, Nov 27 — The Terengganu government today allocated RM1.860 billion for the state’s Budget 2024 with an estimated deficit of RM131 million compared to the previous budget.

Its Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said the budget themed “Heading to a New Era Terengganu’ included a RM500 million contribution to Development Fund.

“Under operating expenditure, RM84.77 million was allocated for dependent expenses and RM1.775 billion for supply expenses comprising RM278.30 million for emoluments, RM251.48 million (supply services); RM23.86 million (assets); RM1.220 billion (grant and fixed payments); and RM1 million (other expenses),” he said.

He said this when tabling the budget at the Terengganu State Legislative Assembly sitting at Wisma Darul Iman, here today.

Ahmad Samsuri said the development expenditure for the budget has three focuses, encompassing RM425.19 million for the social sector, RM44.10 million (administrative sector); and RM30.71 million (economic sector).

He said the estimated state revenue in 2024 is expected to be RM1.860 billion through tax revenue amounting to RM80.06 million, non-tax revenue of RM169.01 billion and non-revenue receipts including the federal special fund which is petroleum revenue of RM1.610 billion.

Ru Rendang assemblyman also outlined 10 main strategies for next year, including ensuring that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) remains growing between 3.5 to 4.1 per cent.

He said efforts to improve infrastructure in all 28 industrial areas and exploitation of advantages in state border areas and East Coast Rail Line (ECRL) project stations need to be intensified so that the volume and balance of trade can be increased up to seven per cent.

“The tourism industry needs to be empowered with the diversity of products, the availability of facilities and the conservation of various resources to attract 13.2 million domestic visitors including 4.5 million tourists, an increase of 30 per cent compared to last year,” he said.

In the meantime, he said the government will establish the Terengganu State Digital Economy and Digitization Council to drive the formulation, implementation and monitoring of the Terengganu Digital Economy Blueprint.

Without detailing the amount of allocation for each initiative to be implemented through the budget, Ahmad Samsuri said the approach was made after taking into account his position as a candidate in Kemaman’s by-election (PRK) to ensure that no issues arise in the future. — Bernama