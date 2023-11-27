GEORGE TOWN, Nov 27 — The Penang state government has approved two applications to build workers’ hostels in Teluk Kumbar, state exco H’ng Mooi Lye said.

The Local Government and Town and Country Planning Committee chairman said the first project was for a 27-storey building consisting of 512 units in Tingkat Teluk Kumbar, Mukim 9, Teluk Kumbar by Chong Company Sdn Bhd.

He said the hostel will consist of shops and recreational spaces on the first floor.

“The second project involves the re-zoning of general residential zones, the beachfront and existing roads into commercial zones to build a 30-storey project at Mukim 9, Teluk Kumbar by Zantalite Enterprise (M) Sdn Bhd,” he said in reply to a question by Mohamad Shukor Zakariah (PAS-Pulau Betong) at the state legislative assembly today.

He said Penang Island City Council received the application for planning permission from Chong Company on June 27 and it is still under consideration.

“Based on the approvals given by the state planning committee, a total of 32,680 foreign workers will be placed in the hostels,” he said.

As for whether there are plans to shift the projects to another location, he said, for now, there are no plans to do so as per the decision made by the state planning committee on June 25.

“Any proposal to relocate the project must be referred to the local authority for approval,” he said.