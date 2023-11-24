KUCHING, Nov 24 — State-owned TV Sarawak (TVS) and Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) today clarified that there is no intention to exclude the song O Holy Night from a Christmas event next month.

In a joint statement, they said a miscommunication has transpired among the parties involved in the Christmas Carol for Sarawak in Diversity programme scheduled to be held on December 3.

“It is imperative to highlight that the organisers have no intention of excluding the song from the programme and in fact, they are working to include the song and are diligently preparing all the necessary elements for its performance,” they said.

They said the main objective of the programme is to create a Christmas Carol-themed musical event, featuring the participation of 1,500 individuals.

Advertisement

“The aim is to showcase the essence of unity among Sarawak’s multiracial diversity, embracing differences in race, religion, and culture,” they said.

TVS and Unifor said they wish to assure everyone that the production of the programme will proceed as planned on December 3 and will be broadcast on December 23.

“Your understanding and support are highly appreciated as we strive to deliver an event that not only celebrates the spirit of Christmas but also emphasises the unity within Sarawak’s rich and diverse community,” TVS and Unifor said.

Advertisement

In a letter to Unifor dated November 13, the Association of Churches in Sarawak (ACS) president Datuk Danald Jute said the association has rejected an invitation to participate in the programme as its request to replace the Jingle Bells Rock with the O Holy Night was rejected by the main organisers TVS.

He said as TVS could not meet the request, it was not justified for ACS to get involved in the programme.

“The association expressed its regret that the request was not entertained by TVS and that it was rejected for religious elements and also due to the protocol from the Lembaga Penapisan Filem and the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission,” he wrote.

Danald said it is difficult and hard for the ACS to accept this excuse, saying that Christmas is about welcoming the celebration of the birthday of Lord Jesus.

He said ACS has no other choice but to pull out from the programme.