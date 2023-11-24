KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is not involved in TV Sarawak's (TVS) decision on songs to be used in a state Christmas programme in Kuching, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said today.

Fahmi, whose ministry oversees MCMC, said he had checked with that agency regarding TVS's decision after controversy broke out following a request by the Association of Churches in Sarawak (ACS) to replace a secular and commercially popular song with a religious seasonal song.

He added that TVS's broadcasting of pre-recorded content would not need MCMC approval.

“@tvstvmy license condition is specifically for live & delayed telecast; prerecorded does not require MCMC approval.

“As such, MCMC is not involved in this decision-making process,” he wrote on social media site X, which is formerly known as Twitter.

Fahmi also pointed out that the Film Censorship Board (LPF) is under the Home Ministry.

Fahmi was commenting on a November 13 letter by the ACS on the matter.

In the letter, the ACS informed Sarawak’s Unit for Other Religions — a unit under the state premier’s office handling non-Muslim religions) — that it had decided not to be involved in “A Christmas Carol, Sarawak in Diversity” programme, after the main organiser TVS was unable to meet its request to replace Jingle Bell Rock with O Holy Night.

ACS claimed TVS turned down its request and “due to the religious elements and also due to the protocol” from LPF and MCMC.

The church group said it was difficult for it to accept the reason given by the organiser, stressing that Christmas celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ.

Fahmi's remarks today clarified that MCMC was not part of the decision-making process for this matter.