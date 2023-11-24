KUCHING, Nov 24 — The Association of Churches in Sarawak (ACS) has rejected an invitation to participate a state Christmas programme next month after the organiser turned down its request to use a hymn to replace a popular but commercial song for the celebration.

ACS president Datuk Danald Jute said a letter has been sent to the Sarawak Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) to inform it of the group’s decision not to be involved in “A Christmas Carol, Sarawak in Diversity” programme after the main organiser TV Sarawak (TVS) claimed it could not meet its request to replace the song Jingle Bell Rock with O Holy Night.

“The association expressed its regret that the request was not entertained by TVS with the reason that it was rejected by due to the religious elements and also due to the protocol from the Lembaga Penapisan Filem and the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission,” he said in the letter dated November 13, 2023.

“It is difficult and hard for us to accept this excuse. As we all know, Christmas is about welcoming the celebration of the birthday of Lord Jesus. Christmas is about Christ. There is no Christmas without Christ.

“It is because of this that we request TVS to replace Jingle Bells Rock with O Holy Night,” Danald said in the letter that has since been widely shared on social media.

He said that as a result, ACS has no choice than to pull out from the programme scheduled to be held at Central Padang here on December 3.

Parti Bumi Kenyalang president Voon Lee Shan said in a separate statement that he was made to understand that the December 3 Christmas programme is to be attended by Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

Voon said the organiser’s rejection of ACS’ request is a grave insult to the Christian community in Sarawak.

“The organisers have failed to understand that although Islam is the official religion in the federation, there is freedom of worship under the Federal Constitution by other religions in this country.

“The organisers should also understand the sensitivity of the matter among Christians in Sarawak because Christmas is associated with the birth of our Lord Jesus and it is also a time for worshipping and singing songs of praise to our God,” he said.

He said if the organisers think that the song, O Holy Night has “religious elements” then there was no reason to invite ACS to attend the progamme in the first place.

He said this is because ACS is a religious body of which the committee members are spiritual leaders of the church that are looking after the interest of Christians in Sarawak.

“ACS has rightly rejected the invitation as not only will it not only set a bad precedent for the future but it is discriminatory against Christianity in Malaysia,” he said.