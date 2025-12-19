GEORGE TOWN, Dec 19 — The handover of boats and engines to 294 eligible fishermen in the Silicon Island project area under the Social Impact Management Plan (SIMP) is expected to be fully completed by the first quarter of 2027.

Penang Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Dr Mohamad Abdul Hamid said 127 fishermen in areas directly impacted by the project have so far received the assistance.

Mohamad, who is also the Fishermen Taskforce Committee chairman, said the state government remains committed to implementing initiatives under SIMP to safeguard the welfare and future of the fishing community, particularly in southern Penang.

“Key SIMP initiatives include ex gratia payments, the provision of new boats and engines, construction of fishermen’s sheds, skills enhancement training, employment and entrepreneurship opportunities, as well as educational assistance for fishermen’s children.

“To date, 127 Tier 1 fishermen have received new boats and engines, involving a total expenditure of RM10.58 million,” he told reporters after a handover ceremony of new boats and engines, recognition of academic excellence among fishermen’s children, and the presentation of food baskets in conjunction with the Christmas celebration here today.

Also present was Penang Infrastructure Corporation Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Datuk Seri Farizan Darus.

Mohamad said ex gratia payments totalling RM11.8 million have been disbursed to 795 eligible fishermen, while 60 fishermen’s sheds have been planned for phase reconstruction.

He added that RM615,000 has been spent on educational assistance for fishermen’s children, particularly high achievers.

Meanwhile, Farizan said education remains a key focus under SIMP following the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, which affected mastery of basic reading, writing and arithmetic (3M) skills among pupils in southern Penang.

He said that over the past three years, 3M remedial classes implemented in collaboration with the State Education Department and the Barat Daya District Education Office have benefited 240 pupils.

“Through the Jaya Didik Programme, 71 fishermen’s children received tuition fee assistance, while 259 secondary school students participated in the Hybrid Education Programme organised by USAINS Holdings, focusing on examination preparation, effective revision techniques and confidence building,” he said. — Bernama