SIBU, Nov 24 ― The high exchange rate of US dollar against the Malaysian ringgit (RM) is one of the reasons that cause expensive air tickets for Kuala Lumpur-Sibu and Kuala Lumpur-Miri routes, Sibu MP Oscar Ling said.

He also attributed the high price of airfares to the increased operation costs and the maintenance and reactivation of idle aircraft due to high demand for aircraft that could not be completed quickly.

Ling said these were the feedback he received during a discussion with AirAsia Aviation Group Limited Group CEO Bo Lingam in Kuala Lumpur recently.

Also attending the discussion were Mas Gading MP Mordi Bimol and Miri MP Chiew Choon Man.

“AirAsia said they faced huge challenges as aircraft leasing, fuel and other logistics in the aviation industry were all calculated in US dollars,” he said in a statement.

On the Singapore-Sibu route, Ling said the decision to suspend the route was mainly due to insufficient passenger load which caused them to operate the route at a loss.

“Sarawak needs to come up with more tourism attractions or other businesses and only with the drive and support of such activities perhaps AirAsia will be convinced to reconsider lifting the suspension.”

Ling also touched on the expensive air tickets especially during festive seasons which most people could not afford.

He suggested more flights to be introduced to lower the airline ticket prices.

Ling also disclosed that the government had requested AirAsia to add midnight flights to deal with emergency cases.

“We are now waiting for everything to be sorted out before announcing the results of our efforts, including the student plane tickets subsidy plan for next year.” ― Borneo Post