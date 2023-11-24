KOTA BARU, Nov 24 — A total of 70 farmers from the Jaya Peringat Farmers Association (PPK) are estimated to have incurred losses of RM728,000 after their crops were damaged by recent floods.

PPK Jaya Peringat chairman Azmi Ishak said the areas affected, covering 112 hectares, were in Kampung Pangkal Pisang, Tegayong, Bechah Mulong, Peringat, Badak Mati, Permatang Pusu, Machang Bubuk, Aril and Melor Lama.

“The problem is caused by delays in irrigation over the last few months which in turn caused the harvesting schedule to be delayed to the monsoon season,” he told Bernama in Kampung Pangkal Pisang today.

Azmi said they are now working to provide a better irrigation system to prevent the same problem from recurring.

Farmer, Zuha Ismail, 50, said he found his crop, covering some 12 hectares, destroyed by floodwaters on Tuesday.

According to him, for 0.4 hectares, farmers require RM1,200 as costs for one season, with the expected yield to be sold for RM2,600.

He said farmers there faced irrigation problems in April, August, and September, and hoped there would be some form of compensation from the federal government. — Bernama

