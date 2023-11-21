KOTA BARU, Nov 21 — Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud has directed all agencies and elected representatives in Kelantan to take all measures necessary to assist residents in their respective areas following continuous rain that may lead to flooding.

He said the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) has also forecast floods due to river overflow if the current weather pattern persists in Kelantan.

Mohd Nassuruddin said river water levels in Sungai Golok and Sungai Jawi in Pasir Mas, Sungai Kelantan and Sungai Semerak in Pasir Puteh have shown an increase.

“I urge all Kelantan residents to be aware of the weather conditions. Follow the authorities’ instructions, especially any directive to evacuate, monitor the safety of family members, children and the elderly.

“Let us all pray to Allah SWT for our safety and well-being, and that our state is protected from major floods,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama