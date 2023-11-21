KOTA BARU, Nov 21 — Pasir Puteh became the first district to be hit by floods in Kelantan today, with two temporary relief centres opened this morning.

According to the Disaster Info Portal of the Social Welfare Department (JKM), 42 flood victims from 10 families were seeking shelter at the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Dalam Rhu relief centre while SK Wakaf Raja is housing 29 victims from 10 families.

Meanwhile, a total of 160 forward bases in Kelantan are ready to distribute flood relief supplies to 456 relief centres in the state during the northeast monsoon season, which occurs from November to March.

State JKM director Said Sidup said an allocation of RM1.7 million has been set aside to purchase disaster relief supplies such as food and other forms of aid.

Advertisement

“JKM Kelantan has made early preparations by sending disaster relief supplies to 160 forward bases and has appointed committees at relief centres to facilitate assistance to flood victims.

“Based on past flood experiences, districts such as Pasir Puteh, Pasir Mas and Tanah Merah are among the areas where relief centres are opened early in Kelantan, but we always pay attention to all areas from time to time,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Prior to this, Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu said disaster relief supplies are sent from the state’s main depot to the forward bases to prevent delays in aid. — Bernama

Advertisement