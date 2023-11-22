IPOH, Nov 22 — Perak has fully recovered from floods, following the closure of the last temporary relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Alor Pongsu in Kerian, this afternoon.

The State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, in a statement, said that all 39 people from the 14 families who were accommodated at the centre, were allowed to return to their respective homes when the floodwaters receded completely.

“All evacuees are residents from Kampung Selekoh and Kampung Beriai, who have been taking shelter at the centre since October 30,” it said.

Meanwhile, the state Public Works Department said that there are roads which are still closed due to the floods, including the FT 147 Jalan Selama in Kerian, which is closed to all vehicles, and the public is urged to use an alternative road, Jalan A111 Alor Pongsu-Bukit Merah Bypass.

In Batang Padang, only one lane on route FT 1152 Felda Trolak Selatan is open, to light vehicles only, as urgent repairs need to be carried out on the main road due to a collapsed road shoulder.

“Only one lane is also open on route FT 001 Jalan Ipoh-Tanjung Malim to all vehicles, for the implementation of the Traffic Management Plan (TMP), due to a landslide.

It added that in Hilir Perak, route A129 Jalan Langkap-Air Hitam has been installed with a temporary warning signboard, and road users are urged to use the alternative road at route FT058.

Meanwhile, in Kelantan, the number of evacuees placed in six relief centres dropped slightly to 373 people from 96 families as of 8.30 tonight compared with 376 people from 97 families reported this morning.

According to the Disaster Info portal of the Social Welfare Department, a total of 312 evacuees in Pasir Puteh are accommodated at four relief centres, namely Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Dalam Rhu, SK Wakaf Raja, SK Sungai Petai and Dewan Kompleks Kamil while in Bachok, a total of 61 people are placed at SK Jelawat and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Beris Panchor.

In Terengganu, the number of people housed at relief centres has also dropped, from 4,773 at 10 this morning to 3,751 people, as of 8 this evening.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, the most affected district is Kuala Nerus and a total of 1,633 people from 436 families are still housed in 15 centres while in Kuala Terengganu, 1,087 people from 322 families are accommodated in five relief centres.

In Marang, 732 people from 315 families are still placed at seven relief centres while in Besut, 673 people from 159 families are housed at four centres.

In Dungun, only 23 people from five families are still accommodated at SK Tok Kah.

Also, the water level at several river stations that were previously recorded readings at alert, warning and dangerous levels have returned to normal today.

Only Sungai Nerus, Setiu in Kampung Bukit is still at an alert level and Parit Utama in Padang Kemunting, Kuala Nerus is at a danger level. — Bernama