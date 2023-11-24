KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — The Malaysian Parliament is expected to incorporate the use of solar energy in its operation by June next year in its effort towards a more sustainable future.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul said the initiative is in line with the government target of zero net emission by 2050 with the Public Works Department currently finishing up the tendering process for the project.

“We are probably the first Parliament House in the world run by renewable energy (RE) by next year...so no more carbon, nothing! As you walk in you will inhale fresh air, good oxygen,” he said in his speech at Sustainable Finance Symposium GoESG 2023 here today.

He hoped that the initiative would be a signal to other government departments and agencies to participate in efforts to use renewable energy as it is cheaper and environmentally friendly.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Johari believes that policymakers are steadfast in their commitment to sustainable development and green financing initiatives.

“These efforts are vital in ensuring that no part of our society is left behind as we transition to a more sustainable future.

“Although we are making positive strides on this front, the journey ahead requires more than just commitment, it demands action and collaboration which cuts across all sectors,” he said.

Advertisement

On the regional front, Johari said addressing the pressing need for climate change mitigation and adaptation in South-east Asia is paramount.

He said to level the playing field, the economies of Asean must continue to drive economic transformation towards becoming low-carbon and climate-resilient so that it could prosper socio-economically.

In another development, Johari who is also a National Scouts Council member, announced that the National Scouts Council will organise a charity dinner on December 1 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre to raise funds to allow for more scouts programmes to be organised to benefit the community as well as preparing the youth for the reintroduction of the National Service Training Programme (PLKN). — Bernama