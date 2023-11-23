KUALA TERENGGANU, Nov 23 — All 387 Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and six Armed Forces personnel eligible for early voting on November 28 for the Kemaman by-election will cast their votes by post starting today.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Mazli Mazlan said the instruction was issued to all personnel involved to change from early voting to voting by post.

“The move is to ensure personnel focus on rescue works during the flood season,” he said in a media conference on Kemaman by-election and floods at the Terengganu contingent police headquarters here today.

Early voting which was fixed on November 28 would still be carried out for three voters.

Polling for Kemaman by-election which was set on December 2, will be a straight fight between Gen (R) Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor of Barisan Nasional and Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar representing PAS.

In this regard, Mazli said so far police have received 16 applications to hold campaign ceramah and programmes from both contesting parties.

According to Mazli, there were no untoward incidents during the last five days of campaigning.

He reminded all parties to continue to maintain peace and his party will not hesitate to take strict action against any party that violates regulations.

“No ceramah permit has been refused so far. The police also want to remind all parties that we constantly monitor political party campaigns on social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook, TikTok and so on,” he said. — Bernama