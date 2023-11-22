CHUKAI, Nov 22 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) component parties will come together as a united force to support Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor in the Kemaman parliamentary by-election on December 2.

Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said PH was confident that change could be sparked in the by-election, establishing representation from Terengganu in the government bloc.

“We believe that the change begins in Terengganu, and the wave in Kemaman will reach Besut, and BN, which is rebuilding its strength, will continue to be strong. Insya-Allah, the Malays will believe in Umno’s struggle, and we will assist, from PKR... PH will assist the main force in restoring (support) in Terengganu.

“I am confident that in the next general election, the unity government will continue to govern, we want our government to be strong, we want representatives from this Malay state at the parliamentary level... we want someone from our side to be the member of parliament for Kemaman,” he said.

Advertisement

He said this at an election campaign ceramah in Seberang Tayor, Kijal here tonight

In the by-election, Raja Mohamed Affandi is involved in a straight fight with Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, who is representing PAS.

The Election Commission has set November 28 for early voting and December 2 as polling day. — Bernama

Advertisement