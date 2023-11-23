KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) is reportedly attempting to persuade Umno leaders who are unhappy with Barisan Nasional's (BN) alliance with Pakatan Harapan (PH) to switch sides.

Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, the president of the Islamist party PAS that is a lynchpin of PN, reportedly told a political rally in Kemaman, Terengganu last night that the attempt is due to PN's belief that not all Umno leaders are satisfied with the situation.

“We are still trying to persuade them, as not all of them back PH,” Hadi was quoted saying by Free Malaysia Today, referring to the Umno leaders.

The report did not make it clear if Abdul Hadi was referring to Umno MPs in the federal government or any of the state governments, or if he is attempting to get any leaders who are not lawmakers to defect to one of PN's components.

This comes as four PN MPs have declared their allegiance to the Anwar administration in Dewan Rakyat.

Prior to the 15th general election (GE15), Umno's election campaign had centred on its refusal to work together with Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and DAP.

However, Umno changed its mind after BN joined the federal government coalition, and Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was appointed as a deputy prime minister.

In the same rally, Abdul Hadi also claimed that Terengganu menteri besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar was named PN’s candidate for the Kemaman Parliamentary seat as part of the pact's bid to take over the federal government.

“This is [an opportunity] to add to and defend the Malay seats that PN has,” he said.

It is unsure what Abdul Hadi meant by this. Kemaman was won by PN in GE15, but the victory was nullified this year.

The by-election on December 2 this year is a result of the nullification of Terengganu PAS committee member Che Alias Hamid's win in Kemaman for the 15th general elections last year after the election court, on September 26 this year found that corruption had taken place with the aim of influencing voters.

Ahmad Samsuri will face BN's General (Rtd) Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor, a former Chief of Defence Forces.