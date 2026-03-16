PETALING JAYA, March 16 — The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) has seized 13 imported vehicles of various models worth approximately RM4.61 million, including duties and taxes, after they were found to have been stored beyond the permitted period at a licensed warehouse in the Klang Valley.

Its director, Wan Norizan Wan Daud, said the seizure was made following several raids conducted between Jan 5 and Feb 6 under an operation known as Ops Terma, carried out in collaboration with the department’s Customs Division.

She said thorough inspections revealed that the imported vehicles had been kept in the licensed warehouse for more than the permitted storage period of 48 months, in violation of Sections 65(2) and 65(5) of the Customs Act 1967.

“The value of the seized vehicles is estimated at RM1.7 million, while the estimated import duties and taxes involved amount to RM2.8 million, bringing the total to RM4.6 million.

“Two directors of the company involved have been called in to provide statements, and investigations are ongoing to trace the company or importing agent responsible for further action,” he said at a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur JKDM Complex today.

Wan Norizan added that the case is being investigated under the Customs Act 1967, including offences related to storing or possessing goods that are subject to customs duties or import restrictions under Section 135(1)(d) of the act.

“If convicted, the offender may be fined not less than 10 times the amount of customs duty or RM100,000, whichever is higher, and not more than 20 times the value of the goods or RM500,000, whichever is higher. The offender may also face imprisonment of not less than six months and not more than five years, or both,” he said. — Bernama