KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — A private company manager suffered a loss of RM598,680 after being deceived into participating in an investment scheme that promised lucrative returns, according to police.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said today the 39-year-old man became acquainted with a woman who informed him that she had joined an online stock investment scheme that purportedly promised profitable returns.

“The man became interested in the investment scheme and made a total payment of RM598,680, which was deposited into several bank accounts between November 14, 2022, and November 11, 2023.

“However, he did not receive the promised returns. The woman gave various excuses, such as the money having been taken by a friend and all assets being seized by the police,” he said in a statement.

Mohamad Fakhrudin said the Commercial Crime Investigation Division of the Petaling Jaya Police received a report on the matter yesterday.

He said the people should be more vigilant and not be deceived by schemes offering attractive returns within a short period.

“The public should first verify the authenticity of investment activities from the securities commission through the website https://www.sc.com.my/investor-alert to ensure the existence of any investment company,” he said. — Bernama

