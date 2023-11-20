SHAH ALAM, Nov 20 — A company director lost over RM2.3 million after being duped in an investment scam.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said a local woman, 39, lodged a police report about the matter at 12.31pm, November 17 and based on her recorded statement, the victim learnt of an investment opportunity through Facebook, after which she clicked the link provided and gave her phone number.

“She was then added into a WhatsApp group that provided information on the ways to carry out the investment and was instructed to carry out online transfers totalling RM2,378,000 to six different bank accounts,” he said in a statement today.

The victim was told that she would receive a profit of RM256,000 but when she tried to withdraw her profits, she was asked to make a further payment of RM523,000 instead.

“She then felt cheated and came to lodge a police report,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for fraud. — Bernama

